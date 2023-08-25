United Arab Emirates Joins the BRICS Group

UAE officially becomes a member of BRICS, reflecting its commitment to multilateralism and global development.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has formally joined the BRICS group following the endorsement of its membership request by the founding nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

This announcement was made during the 15th BRICS summit held from August 22nd to 24th in Johannesburg. The UAE has consistently championed multilateral efforts and constructive dialogue, especially through platforms representing emerging and developing economies on the global stage.

In this regard, the UAE's accession to the BRICS group underscores its dedication to pluralism, fostering peace, and driving development to ensure the well-being and prosperity of people and nations worldwide.

The UAE has long been a steadfast partner to BRICS, previously participating in the "Friends of BRICS" forum last June in Cape Town. This forum was a segment of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting presided over by South Africa.

Moreover, in October 2021, the UAE had joined the BRICS New Development Bank, established in 2015. This institution aims to mobilize resources for infrastructure projects and sustainable development initiatives in developing, emerging, and BRICS member countries.