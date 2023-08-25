صدى البلد البلد سبورت قناة صدى البلد صدى البلد جامعات صدى البلد عقارات
Supervisor Elham AbolFateh
Editor in Chief Mohamed Wadie
ads

United Arab Emirates Joins the BRICS Group


UAE officially becomes a member of BRICS, reflecting its commitment to multilateralism and global development.

Fri 25 Aug 2023 | 09:50 AM
By Ahmad El-Assasy

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has formally joined the BRICS group following the endorsement of its membership request by the founding nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

This announcement was made during the 15th BRICS summit held from August 22nd to 24th in Johannesburg. The UAE has consistently championed multilateral efforts and constructive dialogue, especially through platforms representing emerging and developing economies on the global stage.

In this regard, the UAE's accession to the BRICS group underscores its dedication to pluralism, fostering peace, and driving development to ensure the well-being and prosperity of people and nations worldwide.

The UAE has long been a steadfast partner to BRICS, previously participating in the "Friends of BRICS" forum last June in Cape Town. This forum was a segment of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting presided over by South Africa.

Moreover, in October 2021, the UAE had joined the BRICS New Development Bank, established in 2015. This institution aims to mobilize resources for infrastructure projects and sustainable development initiatives in developing, emerging, and BRICS member countries.

read more
NATO's Role in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
US Expresses 'Strong Opposition' to New Turkish Military Operation in Syria
Shoukry Meets Director-General of FAO
Lavrov: confrontation bet. nuclear powers must be avoided
Iran Summons French Ambassador over Foreign Minister Remarks
Read also
Secretary-General of Arab League (AL) Ahmed Aboul Gheit
News
Aboul Gheit Condemns Israeli Escalation in West Bank
Greek PM
News
Greek PM: Athens Plays Key Role in Improving Energy Security in Region
explosion
News
One Person Injured in Explosion at Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid
Israeli forces arrest a Palestinian citizin
News
5 Palestinians Killed in Ramallah by Israeli Forces